With the majority of the free agency period now over, there are only a few big-name veterans left on the market with the potential to stick in a playoff team's rotation. One of them is JJ Redick, though he isn't coming off of a particularly productive season. The 37-year-old sharpshooter averaged only 7.4 points per game due in part to a heel injury and he publicly voiced his disappointment with the New Orleans Pelicans for trading him to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline rather than buying him out and allowing him to choose a destination.