Fresno State manhandled UConn in a home blowout to open the 2021 season. Here are three things we learned about the Bulldogs in the victory. After deciding to sit out the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UConn returned to the football field in more than 15 months. The Huskies took to the gridiron on Saturday for the first time since losing to Temple in their final game as an American Athletic Conference member on the last day of November 2019.