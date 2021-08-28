Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri reports 1,869 new COVID cases, 14 virus deaths

By Kevin S. Held
fox4kc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials released the latest information on COVID-19 cases and deaths Saturday morning. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 626,104 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,869 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 10,449 total deaths as of Saturday, Aug. 28, an increase of 14 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.67%.

