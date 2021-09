Smirnova Anastasiia is a Russian Professional Figure Skater. She lives in the city of St. Petersburg, Russia. She is candidate of Master of Sports in single skating. In single skating, she trained in the group of Olympic champion Alexey Urmanov and the honored coach of the Russian Federation Larisa Yakovleva. In pair skating, she trained with Alexey Sokolov, and also skated in the Netherlands from 2015-2018. She was also member of the Dutch national team from 2016 to 2018. She has participated in the show on the world’s largest liners Royal Caribbean International, as well as the Russian show “Shine on the ice”. She has also performed on Harmony of the seas (cast 7). She has worked as a coach in Den Haag (Netherlands) for two years.