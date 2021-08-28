Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hennepin County, MN

More storms coming Saturday night with temps in upper 70s Sunday

By Deanna Weniger
Pioneer Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwin Cities folks with weather alerts on their phones were likely looking to the skies (or the basement) Saturday morning as Tornado Watch warnings went out. But, according to the National Weather Service, the bad weather shifted north of St. Cloud and as of 3 p.m. Saturday, no tornadoes had been seen. Swift County reported baseball-sized hail and other counties to the north and west reported downed trees.

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Chanhassen, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch#Swift County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
South Bend, INABC News

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who made history as the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate, and husband Chasten Buttigieg are officially fathers -- twice over. After announcing last month that the two were expanding their family, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend,...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy