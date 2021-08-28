Cancel
‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida expected to strengthen to Category 4 at US coast

MIAMI — Hurricane Ida is intensifying and expected to be an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm when it hits the U.S. coast, forecasters said Saturday. South Florida could see thunderstorms but shouldn’t feel the worst of the rainy outskirts of the powerful storm as it moves through the Gulf. Marine conditions in the Florida Keys, rough in the morning hours, should start to improve through Saturday from the east to the west as Hurricane Ida moves farther away from the Keys into the central Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

