Collins Cup Delivers Surprise Upsets, Expected Victories, and A Few Crashes
The inaugural Collins Cup might ultimately have gone the way many observers thought it would—but the Stars & Stripes were flying for a lot longer than most expected. The final points tally (Europe – 42.5 points, USA – 31.5 points, and Internationals – 25.5 points) might look like a convincing win, but it belies the way the action unfolded on a Saturday of many firsts for non-drafting triathlon.www.triathlete.com
