Collins Cup Delivers Surprise Upsets, Expected Victories, and A Few Crashes

Triathlon is a welcoming sport, but it is still largely a white, able-bodied, affluent, and heteronormative sport. Although equity can sometimes seem like a finish line that is a long way off, the hard work of the people outlined in this five-part mini-series helps show that there is already a sea change in the endurance world. Over the course of the next five weeks, we’ll be highlighting some of these people and the valuable work they are doing already in the sport, industry, and at companies like Zwift, SOUL CAP, and Peloton. Each of them are making access easier for every kind of body to feel at ease and at home in training and competition, with multiple points of entry.