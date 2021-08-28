Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Collins Cup Delivers Surprise Upsets, Expected Victories, and A Few Crashes

By Tim Heming
triathlete.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural Collins Cup might ultimately have gone the way many observers thought it would—but the Stars & Stripes were flying for a lot longer than most expected. The final points tally (Europe – 42.5 points, USA – 31.5 points, and Internationals – 25.5 points) might look like a convincing win, but it belies the way the action unfolded on a Saturday of many firsts for non-drafting triathlon.

www.triathlete.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Zaferes
Person
Holly Lawrence
Person
Anne Haug
Person
Daniela Ryf
Person
Simon Whitfield
Person
Sebastian Kienle
Person
Natascha Badmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triathlon#The Stars Stripes#The Red Of Team Usa#Swiss#Americans#Australian#Internationals#European#Norwegian#Ironman Copenhagen#Jackson Laundry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfGolf.com

Tuesday Finish: 5 surprising golfers bounced from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Welcome to the Monday Finish! Renamed this week because, y’know, rain. Let’s get you out on course. In the immediate aftermath of Tony Finau’s Monday victory at the Northern Trust, you might not have known just how much the win meant. In his first post-round interviews he spoke in the athletic parlance of our times, said he was looking forward to next week and going on a run. That’s the instinct for so many of these guys: On to the next one.
Golfgolfmagic.com

WATCH: Fan hits a HOSEL ROCKET at Augusta National

It's a tee shot we'd all like to have but sadly the moment will probably never arrive. We're talking about playing the pristine Augusta National. Imagine waiting your whole life to peg it up there and having the shanks. Such was the fate of one golfer who hit a beautiful...
Sportswomenfitness.net

Anastasiia Smirnova: Russian Professional Figure Skater talks about herJourney of Hard Work, Tenacity, and Endurance

Smirnova Anastasiia is a Russian Professional Figure Skater. She lives in the city of St. Petersburg, Russia. She is candidate of Master of Sports in single skating. In single skating, she trained in the group of Olympic champion Alexey Urmanov and the honored coach of the Russian Federation Larisa Yakovleva. In pair skating, she trained with Alexey Sokolov, and also skated in the Netherlands from 2015-2018. She was also member of the Dutch national team from 2016 to 2018. She has participated in the show on the world’s largest liners Royal Caribbean International, as well as the Russian show “Shine on the ice”. She has also performed on Harmony of the seas (cast 7). She has worked as a coach in Den Haag (Netherlands) for two years.
SportsPosted by
outsidemagazine

How to Watch the Collins Cup

This article was first published by Triathlete.com. To get more of their premium content along with your Outside subscription, join Outside+. The slugfest in Slovakia, the smackdown in Samorin, Sanders vs. Long: Part III—or, more simply put, the Ryder Cup of triathlon. However you want to define the Professional Triathletes Organization (PTO) inaugural flagship event, the Collins Cup, two things are for certain: it’s novel in its match-play concept, and it’s a must watch for triathlon fans.
Sportstriathlete.com

The Triathlete Hour Podcast: The Paralympics and Collins Cup Special

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio. You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True. We’ll wrap up...
Sportstriathlete.com

Kendall Gretsch Sprints to First Tri Paralympic Gold

On the second day of Paralympic triathlon racing, Americans added two more medals to their three from yesterday—but in very different fashion. In the wheelchair event, it took an all-out sprint for Kendall Grestch to win by less than a second at the line. That was followed by the PTS5 women, where defending gold medalist Grace Norman couldn’t quite make up a gap on the run and finished 41 seconds back for silver this time around.
GolfGolf Digest

No surprises as the U.S. dominates singles to beat GB&I in Curtis Cup

It’s a theme followers of trans-Atlantic team contests have seen many times. It goes like this: More familiar with the intricacies of foursomes and four-ball strategies and rhythm, the Old World underdogs battle their way to parity—or close to it—before the final-day singles. It is then, however, that the (on-paper) greater depth of the American side really begins to tell. By close of play, the trophy either stays in the States, or heads west across the Atlantic.
chatsports.com

Blue Devil Duo Helps Lead U.S. to Curtis Cup Victory

NORTH WALES – The Duke University women's golf tandem of Sarah LeBrun Ingram and senior Gina Kim helped guide the United States to a 12 1/2 to 7 1/2 victory over Great Britain and Ireland in the 41st Curtis Cup at Conwy Golf Club in North Wales. The USA won...
Sportstriathlete.com

How Shannon Woods is Changing the Face of Endurance Sport

Triathlon is a welcoming sport, but it is still largely a white, able-bodied, affluent, and heteronormative sport. Although equity can sometimes seem like a finish line that is a long way off, the hard work of the people outlined in this five-part mini-series helps show that there is already a sea change in the endurance world. Over the course of the next five weeks, we’ll be highlighting some of these people and the valuable work they are doing already in the sport, industry, and at companies like Zwift, SOUL CAP, and Peloton. Each of them are making access easier for every kind of body to feel at ease and at home in training and competition, with multiple points of entry.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Rivera with another near-win at Ceratizit Challenge by la Vuelta

After placing seventh in the Olympic Games road race in Tokyo, Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) has returned to racing with impressive form, narrowly missing on a dead-set win on stage 1 of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta. The American finished runner-up after winning the chase-group sprint behind solo stage winner and overall leader Marlen Reusser (Alè BTC Ljubljana).
SportsDaily Illini

Illini Paralympians update: Martin wins two silvers; Scaroni, Romanchuk secure gold medals

The Paralympics kicked off last week in Tokyo, with several Illini competing for Team USA. Here’s how the Illini have done at the Paralympics:. McFadden came into the Paralympics with 17 Paralympic medals. This week, she added to her collection, winning a silver medal in the T54 800 meters on Sunday and a bronze in the T54 5000 meters on Friday. She finished fifth in the T54 1500 meters final Tuesday morning.
GolfThe Guardian

Jessica and Nelly Korda: sisters determined to deliver Solheim Cup glory

The key to European Solheim Cup success this weekend may lie in halting just one family. In 2019 the Korda sisters proved a sensation in the biennial event. Jessica and Nelly, the first siblings to be paired together in the competition, cantered to victory together in both their foursomes outings before winning their singles matches. The US fell to an agonising defeat at Gleneagles but the Kordas emerged as one of team golf’s most formidable duos. Two years on, Nelly has a major win and Olympic gold medal to her name. Catriona Matthew, Europe’s captain, rather devilishly suggested this may apply pressure to the 23-year-old – a notion that is not publicly accepted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy