Raspberry Chocolate Braided Sourdough Babka

By Benito
thefreshloaf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have previously made babkas with limited success. My first ones had much too wet a filling and didn’t bake long enough so collapsed in the center. My last babka we pretty successful and delicious, it was the Matcha black sesame wreath babka with yuzu glaze. Now I love chocolate and hadn’t tried to make a chocolate one. So this time around I thought I’d add a twist and make it raspberry chocolate. I needed more jam anyways so decided I’m make a homemade raspberry jam, not having any pectin I thought I’d use the pectin in lemon juice to thicken the jam and also ensure a bit of extra tartness. Despite that, I found the jam a bit too sweet so next will will use less sugar than fruit by weight to reduce the sweetness. Regardless the jam turned out well and was perfect with the chocolate to fill the babka.

