Target: Stephen A. Zappala, District Attorney for Allegheny County, PA. Goal: Prosecute suspect accused of assaulting girlfriend’s pet dog to the fullest extent. “This person…grabs the dog in a chokehold and slams it into the side of the GMC Yukon, then throws the dog into the car.” A detective sergeant with the Ross Township, Pennsylvania Police Department reported the above information in regards to a heartbreaking case of alleged animal cruelty. The official’s words, however, cannot truly convey the seeming brutality displayed on a video that captured this alleged attack. Suspect Esai Mohamed-Jones now faces charges of animal cruelty for the reported incident.