Dianne M. Churik
Churik, Dianne M. age 65, of Minneapolis. Preceded by parents, Joseph and Dorothy Churik and brother, Brian. Survived by loving daughters, Abby (George) Blouin and Bekki (Eric) Foster; grandchildren, Alexander, Elizabeth, Peyton and Nolan; sister, Barbara (Gary) DeLaitsch and niece, Lori (Michael) Parisi. Visitation at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL 107th Ave. NE & Hwy #65 Monday from 6 to 8 PM. Funeral service Tuesday at 10 AM at funeral chapel with visitation one hour prior. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to American Heart Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0