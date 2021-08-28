Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

James 'Jim' Phillips

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Phillips, James "Jim" passed away surrounded by his family on August 23, 2021 at the age of 90. Jim was born on September 28, 1930 in Minneapolis. He graduated from Washburn High School and attended the University of Minnesota until he was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Beverly Amundson on June 6, 1953, and the couple lived in Edina for over 60 years. He was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mary Kathleen (Molly) Phillips; sister, Donna Schiebe; and brother, Russ Robinson. In addition to his wife Bev, Jim is survived by his children Dana (Ken) Engstrom, Jim (Jenn) Phillips, and David (Nancy) Phillips; 6 grandchildren: Molly (Brandon) Otte, Jon Phillips (Juliet Homme), Alyssa (Charlie) Eakley, Christopher Phillips, Krista Phillips (Kane Valine), and Sarah Phillips; and six great-grandchildren: Nora, Charlie, and Jack Otte, Elsie and Theo Eakley, and Spencer Valine. The family would like to thank Nurse Jessica Plowman and the Health Partners Hospice Team, Nurse Practitioner Carley Campbell, and the staff at Presbyterian Homes Bloomington for their loving care and support. The private funeral service will be live-streamed on Friday, September 17 at 1:30 PM. (youtu.be/…) Memorials preferred to St. Jude's Hospital or Grace Church of Eden Prairie Missions Program.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Minneapolis, MN
Edina, MN
Obituaries
City
Edina, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washburn High School#St Jude S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Army
Related
South Bend, INABC News

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who made history as the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate, and husband Chasten Buttigieg are officially fathers -- twice over. After announcing last month that the two were expanding their family, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend,...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy