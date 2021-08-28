James 'Jim' Phillips

Phillips, James "Jim" passed away surrounded by his family on August 23, 2021 at the age of 90. Jim was born on September 28, 1930 in Minneapolis. He graduated from Washburn High School and attended the University of Minnesota until he was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Beverly Amundson on June 6, 1953, and the couple lived in Edina for over 60 years. He was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mary Kathleen (Molly) Phillips; sister, Donna Schiebe; and brother, Russ Robinson. In addition to his wife Bev, Jim is survived by his children Dana (Ken) Engstrom, Jim (Jenn) Phillips, and David (Nancy) Phillips; 6 grandchildren: Molly (Brandon) Otte, Jon Phillips (Juliet Homme), Alyssa (Charlie) Eakley, Christopher Phillips, Krista Phillips (Kane Valine), and Sarah Phillips; and six great-grandchildren: Nora, Charlie, and Jack Otte, Elsie and Theo Eakley, and Spencer Valine. The family would like to thank Nurse Jessica Plowman and the Health Partners Hospice Team, Nurse Practitioner Carley Campbell, and the staff at Presbyterian Homes Bloomington for their loving care and support. The private funeral service will be live-streamed on Friday, September 17 at 1:30 PM. (youtu.be/…) Memorials preferred to St. Jude's Hospital or Grace Church of Eden Prairie Missions Program.