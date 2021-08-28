Alice Marie (Rodde) Bishop

Bishop, Alice Marie (Rodde) 93, of Brooklyn Center passed away on August 22, 2021, to happily rejoin her husband Byron, daughter Becky, parents Marie and Alfred and her dearly missed siblings Albion, Phillip, Fritz and Aldora; and son-in-law René Jara. Alice and her siblings were born on the Kenyon, MN family farm and all lived a long life as part of the "Greatest Generation." She is deeply mourned by her sister, Rosella Strandemo, with whom she shared all the highs and lows of life. Alice graduated from Kenyon High school in 1946, and married Byron Bishop in 1955. They settled in Brooklyn Center where they raised two daughters, Ahna Bishop-Jara and Rebecca Pearson. Alice was always very proud of her grandchildren and felt they were the "light of her life." She was also an avid and lifelong golfer, whose love of the game was only eclipsed by the friendships made on the green. She also loved crossword puzzles, the Twins and bird watching from her deck. Alice will be remembered for her witty sense of humor, her deep love of her family, and her sense of adventure, which took her traveling to many places over the years. Alice is survived by daughter Ahna Bishop-Jara of Brooklyn Center, six grandchildren, Kathryn (Sam) West, Selena Jara-Bishop, James Pearson, Xavier Jara-Bishop, Kyle Pearson & Jeffrey Pearson, sister, Rosella Strandemo, sisters-in-law Janie (Dick) Capelle, Shirley Rodde, son-in-law Mark Pearson, and many much loved nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, September 1, 5-7pm, Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel, 5125 W Broadway Ave, Crystal, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10am on Thursday, September 2 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 4656 N Colfax Ave., Minneapolis, MN. Luncheon will follow. The family requests that guests wear a mask during the service. Memorials can be directed to World Vision, Smile Train or to a charity of the donor's choice. Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643.