Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dark Deity brings turn-based tactics to Switch in 2022

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Deity, a turn-based tactical RPG from publisher Freedom Games and developer Sword and Axe, is officially coming to Switch next year. The game initially came out on PC earlier this year. The game boasts lovely sprites, an expansive cast of characters and classes, and turn-based tactical gameplay that many compare to Fire Emblem. Take a look at the game’s official Switch trailer below, and read on for a few details on the game taken from its Steam page.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axe#Fire Emblem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Shadow Hearts Brings a Horror Vibe to Turn-Based Combat

I really want to see more games that mix horror and turn-based combat. That said, taking your turn isn’t exactly scary. There are clever ways around it, though. With Sweet Home, the game offered very little healing, so every hit brings you closer to death. Other RPGs have managed to mix fear with turn-based combat well, too. Shadow Hearts used a few neat elements in its battle system, as well as some lethal consequences to your violent actions, to infuse a little terror as you take turns beating up foes.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Murder Diaries Brings Abstract, Grisly Investigations To Switch Soon

EpiXR Game's Murder Diaries arrives on Nintendo Switch on 16th September, bringing with it some pretty freaky looking murder investigation shenanigans. Playing as an eerie ball of light that travels through various abstract environments related to a grisly crime, the game charges players with piecing together the events that led to bloodshed. Here are some details from the PR blurb to go along with the trailer above:
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Fantasy Town Regional Manager is an upcoming turn-based roguelite city-builder

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. While the developer says it's "open source", it's not using an approved license by the OSI. They've taken the MIT license and modified it, so it notes that the code us under the MIT license but models, sounds and other bits like that are not. It also relies on the proprietary Unity game engine. If they removed all the parts that were not open source from the GitHub or stored them separately, it would simplifying their licensing. Even so, it's certainly a huge amount nicer than a fully proprietary game and great to see more developers be open with their development.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Team17 Snaps Up 'Broken Roads', An Isometric Turn-Based RPG Headed To Switch

Team17 has revealed that it has teamed up with Australian developer Drop Bear Bytes to release Broken Roads on Steam and consoles in 2022. Originally revealed back in October 2019, Broken Roads is an "original and narrative-rich, isometric, turn-based role-playing game set in an unforgiving, post-apocalyptic Western Australia." We haven't heard all that much about it since then, but this new publishing deal has resulted in a brand new trailer, shared by Team17 on YouTube (watch above).
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Fanmade ‘NS64’ brings nostalgia to the Nintendo Switch

Sometimes, there’s nothing like remembering “the good old days.” For many, this includes playing games on the Nintendo 64 system (there really was nothing like challenging friends to a friendly round of Mario Kart, right?). Now, imgur user QnadianBacon has brought a little bit of that magic back to their own living room.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a Tactics-Based RPG Developed by Firaxis

Announced today during Gamescom Opening Night Live is Midnight Suns, a brand new game in the Marvel universe. While we’re light on information, the rocking cinematic trailer showed us a bunch of familiar Marvel characters: there’s Wolverine, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Blade and more. But rather than being an action...
Video GamesNintendo Life

JUMANJI: The Curse Returns, Based On The Original Movie, Is Heading To Switch

As we've come to expect there were a few neat surprises in the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, and one that came right out of left-field for Nintendo Switch was JUMANJI: The Curse Returns; it arrives on PC very soon on 1st September, with Switch being the only console at present and planned for later this year. It's worth noting it's based on the original film from 1995, not the more recent entries in the franchise.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Tactical RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns headed to Nintendo Switch

A brand-new game featuring Marvel characters from the developers of XCOM was revealed during Gamescom: Opening Night Live — and it’s headed to Nintendo Switch. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a “tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, putting you face-to-face against demonic forces of the underworld as you team up with and live among the Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defense.”
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (tactical RPG by Firaxis) announced for Nintendo Switch

Take-Two have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Marvel’s Midnight Suns. It’s a Tactical RPG developed by Firaxis (the developers behind Sid Meier’s Civilization), and it’s slated for a March 2022 release worldwide. Here’s the announcement trailer:. Want to see what the gameplay looks like? Unfortunately, it looks...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Grow: Song of the Evertree brings a world-building sandbox to Switch in November

Grow: Song of the Evertree is a “world-crafting sandbox” from 505 Games and Prideful Sloth that promises to mix adventure with life management elements. The game is to Switch on a newly announced November 16 release date. Relaxing management games like this one are perfect for the hybrid handheld system, so we’ll certainly be keeping an eye on this one.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

A Kunio-kun 35th Anniversary Project countdown website has appeared

Arc System Works has launched a Kunio-kun 35th Anniversary Project countdown website in Japan. The countdown just started not long ago and is scheduled to end on September 4 at noon JST. Other than the awesome 35th anniversary logo that incorporates Kunio and Riki’s hairstyles, the website only shows a...
Video GamesSiliconera

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 1 Brings Two RPGs to the Switch

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 1 bundles two games from Nippon Ichi’s back catalog and brings them to Nintendo Switch. It’s set for launch on August 31, 2021. Want to know more about it? Read on for our hands-on analysis!. What’s Soul Nomad about?. Soul Nomad & the World Eaters...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Insurgency: Sandstorm Brings Its Tactical Co-Op FPS To Xbox This September

The popular PC team-based, tactical FPS shooter Insurgency: Sandstorm has finally been given a release date for consoles, with the Xbox version landing on September 29, available to pre-order now. Insurgency: Sandstorm will allow you to "engage in realistic modern firefights in the definitive tactical FPS on consoles", featuring intense...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Thymesia, Team17's New Dark Plague-Based RPG is Coming

A new soulsborne type Action-RPG, Thymesia, introduces fast-paced combat, and weaponizing disease in an effort to defeat adversaries. In a gothic Victorian-inspired setting, Thymesia brings players into a dark world that offers replay value that ensures a long shelf life. Team17 and OverBorder Studio team up in bringing a new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy