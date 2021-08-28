Dark Deity brings turn-based tactics to Switch in 2022
Dark Deity, a turn-based tactical RPG from publisher Freedom Games and developer Sword and Axe, is officially coming to Switch next year. The game initially came out on PC earlier this year. The game boasts lovely sprites, an expansive cast of characters and classes, and turn-based tactical gameplay that many compare to Fire Emblem. Take a look at the game’s official Switch trailer below, and read on for a few details on the game taken from its Steam page.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
