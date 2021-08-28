Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Michele P. 'Mickie' McGee

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

McGee, Michele P. "Mickie" of The Villages, Florida, died May 20, 2021, at age 66. Preceded in death by her parents John and Kay McGee, longtime residents of Minneapolis. Michele graduated from Washburn High School in Minneapolis and The University of Minnesota, where she joined the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. After finishing at the U of M, Michele graduated from William Mitchell Law School (Hamline Mitchell), in St. Paul, where she worked on the law review. Michele joined the Control Data Corporation as an attorney and later went to work for the Larkin Hoffman Law Firm. An avid sailor as a young person, Michele could be found on weekends racing her M16 boat on Lake Harriet. Michele fell victim to a debilitating stroke at age 49. Following her Mother's death 12 years ago, she moved from Minneapolis with her Father, to The Villages in Florida. Michele is survived by her Aunt and Uncle, Jean and Charles Krogness, cousins Josie (Ed) Phelps, Kathy (Wade) Campbell and several great nieces and nephews. Her family wishes to thank Mary Ann, Dee and Angela, for the compassionate care they gave Michele. Dee described Michele as her, "Beautiful Angel." They also want to thank Cornerstone Hospice, in The Villages. A celebration of Michele's life will be held at Wayzata Community Church, Wayzata, Minnesota, in the Labyrinth, at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, September 1st. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Hennepin County Humane Society in Michele's name. Michele had a wonderful connection with animals and dogs especially held a place in her heart.

