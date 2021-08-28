Cancel
Coon Rapids, MN

Mark H. Schultz, Sr.

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Schultz, Mark H. Sr. Loving husband and beloved father Mark H. Schultz Sr. Born 8/8/1945 in Niagara, NY. Died 8/24/2021. 76 years of age, passed away peacefully at home in his favorite chair. Mark is predeceased by both parents and his older brother. Mother, Helen Harrington Schultz, father, Leon Schultz, brother, Lee. Survived by spouse Bonita (Bonny) Jean Washburn Schultz, married 6/17/1964 and recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary; brothers, Larry and David; children, Adria "Ana" Schultz Eng (Steve), Mark H . Schultz Jr, (Joanne), Jeffrey M. Schultz; grandchildren, Chris (Christie), Ryan (Ashley), Vincent, Jordan, Lauren, Kelsie, Devon, Elliott, Madison, Destin; great-grandchildren, Kendall, Liam. Mark graduated from High school and immediately enrolled in seminary school and was named Father Arnold Joseph. Then enlisted into the Air Force as a Lab Technician. Became a Staff Sargent Technician. Worked with OSI, European Tours, Dept. of Defense. Graduate of Chapman College. Member of Mensa. Military Intelligence - Federal Government Agent. Transferred to the Army. Retired as a CW3 Chief Warrant Officer in 2008. Moved to Pennsylvania and worked for Boeing Vertol. Relocated to current location in Blaine MN to work for Securatas and then retired. Mark was an avid member of VA and Disabled Veterans. He was deeply in love with his wife and kept up with all of his family near and far. He had a great love of model railroading, hunting and fishing. Had a good collection of books and magazines he was constantly engaged in and strong dedication of reading his bible daily. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled Veterans in his honor. Mass of Christian Burial to be held Wednesday September 1st, 2021 at 10 AM with visitation one hour prior at Church of St. Paul 1740 Bunker Lake Blvd NE Ham Lake, MN 55304. Visitation also to be held Tuesday August 31st from 1:30 - 3 PM at: 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000 Washburn-McReavy.com.

www.startribune.com

