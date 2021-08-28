Helen Anderson

Anderson, Helen Age 94, peacefully passed away on Jan. 20, 2021. Helen was born in Oak Grove, Wisconsin on January 30, 1926 to Carl and Martha Gisler. She was one of 8 siblings born at home. She and her husband DeWayne Anderson raised their 5 children in the suburbs of Minneapolis. She was preceded in death by her husband and their oldest son, Robert. Helen loved to make people smile and was kind, gracious and welcoming to everyone she met. She will be remembered for always sharing her home baked goodies and delicious, jams, pickles and soups. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Gary) Cargill, sons, Brad (Michelle) Anderson, Jeff (Laurie) Anderson, and Greg (Latika) Anderson, five grandchildren, Jason, Josh, Joe, Shelby and Camryn and 6 great grandchildren, Ellie, Sam, Anna, Lucy, Quinley and Caroline. She is also survived by her sister Frieda Goetch and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place on Friday, Sept. 3 at 11:30 am at All Saints Lutheran Church in Minnetonka. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:45 am-11:30 am. Interment will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beacon Hill Retirement Community, Minnetonka. Washburn-McReavy.com Strobeck Johnson 952-938-9020.