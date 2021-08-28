Cancel
Henderson, MN

Thomas Joseph Marso

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Marso, Thomas Joseph age 77, of Richfield. Born February 3, 1943 in Henderson, MN. Passed away at home December 3, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Mary, and brother, David Marso. Survived by wife, Karen; daughter, Michelle Marso; sons, John, Steven (Jennifer) and Patrick (Anne) Marso; grandchildren, Elli, Griffin, Ben, Will and Joey; sisters, Mary Marso (Starr Kirklin) and Carol (Bill) Leonard. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 6730 Nicollet Ave. S., Richfield. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 9, from 4:00 7:00 PM at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S., and one hour prior to Mass at the Church. Interment Monday, Sept. 13, 10:00 AM at Ft. Snelling. Memorials may be given to St. Peter's Catholic Church or Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Richfield. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 morrisnilsen.com.

