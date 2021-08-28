Floyd Guyott

Guyott, Floyd was born April 20, 1928 to Arthur and Florence (Carlson) Guyott in Oakes, ND. He went to Country School in a 1 room schoolhouse for 8 years. He spent many years farming, welding, as a small-town cop, and being a self-employed Handy Man. He loved riding horse, dancing, playing cards, and being around family and friends. He is survived by Linda (Richard) Overlie, Shirley (Fred) Oberlander, Nancy Hoepfner, twin girls Collette (Bill) Hempel and Colleen (Glenn) Oberlander, William Guyott. 12 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Sarah, Ryan, Christina, Victoria, Brandon, Suzanna, Jon, Amanda, Shane, Ted, William and 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife Hazel, daughter Diana, son Floyd Jr, grandson Leo Jr Hoepfner, his parents, brothers Dean and Arthur Jr; and sisters Mary (Paul) Geffre, Mildred (Victor) Thompson, Annie (Leo) Pikkaraine, Rosella (Mike) Korman, Lucille Guyott, and Sister Donna Guyott. There will be a visitation at Billman-Hunt Funeral Home, 2701 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis MN, on Thursday Sept 2nd from 5-8pm. A funeral mass will be held Sept 4th at 11:30 with visitation from 10:30-11:30 at St. Charles Borromeo in Oakes, ND. Interment will follow at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery. Billman-Hunt 612-789-3535.