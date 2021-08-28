Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnetonka, MN

Charles M. Flaa

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Flaa, Charles M. Age 90, of Minnetonka, died August 24, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Curt. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Sylvia (nee Wasdahl); daughter Cynthia Flaa (Robert, dec.) Cushing; sons Steven and John (Jill); grandchildren Arthur Flaa, Libby Flaa, John Cushing, Alec Flaa, David Cushing and Anna Cushing. While a successful businessman with IBM Corp for many years, his life's work centered on his volunteer service to others: the Minnesota Aids Project; Meals on Wheels; over 17 years with the Frauenshuh Cancer Center at Methodist Hospital; and, on behalf of his country, as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. Private funeral service for family and by invitation will be held Thursday, September 9 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church in Plymouth. At the request of the family, all attendees must be masked and maintain social distancing while at the church. Donations in lieu of flowers to Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners in Plymouth and the Minnesota Humane Society. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577 davidleefuneralhome.com.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plymouth, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Plymouth, MN
City
Minnetonka, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Obituaries
City
Wayzata, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Corp#Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
South Bend, INABC News

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who made history as the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate, and husband Chasten Buttigieg are officially fathers -- twice over. After announcing last month that the two were expanding their family, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend,...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy