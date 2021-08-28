Charles M. Flaa

Flaa, Charles M. Age 90, of Minnetonka, died August 24, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Curt. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Sylvia (nee Wasdahl); daughter Cynthia Flaa (Robert, dec.) Cushing; sons Steven and John (Jill); grandchildren Arthur Flaa, Libby Flaa, John Cushing, Alec Flaa, David Cushing and Anna Cushing. While a successful businessman with IBM Corp for many years, his life's work centered on his volunteer service to others: the Minnesota Aids Project; Meals on Wheels; over 17 years with the Frauenshuh Cancer Center at Methodist Hospital; and, on behalf of his country, as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. Private funeral service for family and by invitation will be held Thursday, September 9 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church in Plymouth. At the request of the family, all attendees must be masked and maintain social distancing while at the church. Donations in lieu of flowers to Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners in Plymouth and the Minnesota Humane Society. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577 davidleefuneralhome.com.