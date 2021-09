There are plenty of reasons to love cozy season, and now that fall is just around the corner, you can celebrate in more ways than one. The easiest way to kick off fall early is by grabbing a Pumpkin Spice Latte — the official drink of the season. Now that PSLs are officially back, people are making so many jokes about their excitement on Twitter. To get yourself hype for autumn, check out these 30 funny pumpkin spice memes that are relatable AF.