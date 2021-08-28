George Harry Gardner

Cancel
Gardner, George Harry 2/24/1951 - 8/24/2021 Our beloved brother George has passed away at age 70. He was preceded in death by our parents Harry G. Gardner and Agatha M. (Boeckmann) Gardner. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Peter (Theresa) Gardner, sister Mary-Catherine (David) Mueller, sister Margaret Gardner, son Charles, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. George was a long-time employee of Opportunity Partners in Minnetonka and his family thanks the OP staff for the support they have given him these past 16 years. Rest in peace, dear George. Know that we love you, and though you are gone from us for now, we will see you again on the other side. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, August 31, 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 13505 Excelsior Blvd., Mtka., MN 55345. Visitation starts at 10:00 AM at the church. Twin Cities Cremation 651-645-1233.

