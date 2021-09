Evelyn May (Burlingame Riley) Dody

Dody, Evelyn May (Burlingame) (Riley) age 99, born in St. Paul and resided in Brooklyn Center, MN. Passed away peacefully on August 25th, 2021. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Frances Burlingame; brothers, Chuck, Wayne and Ralph Burlingame; sisters, Marion Johnson, Muriel Ritter, Mollie Horn and Phyllis Duffey. She is survived by children; Sharon Holland, Lana (Dale) Erickson, Evelyn Heath, Candy (Gary) Anderson, Len (Julie) Riley, Bill Riley, Randy (Mary) Riley, also by 17 grandchildren, 30 great- grandchildren and 7 great-great- grandchildren; stepdaughters, Nancy (Bill) McMurtrie, Mary Ann Heath and families. Also many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service to be held Tuesday, August 31st at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Redeemer Covenant Church 7801 Brooklyn Blvd Brooklyn Park, MN 55445. Washburn-McReavy.com Crystal Lake Chapel 612-521-3677.