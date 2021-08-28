Mary Patricia Byrne

Byrne, Mary Patricia Born on August 19th 1950 in Minneapolis MN passed after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer on July 17th 2021. She was an avid horsewoman spending her early years on her grand parents' popular Shetland/Welsh pony ranch in Hamel MN and later driving a horse-drawn roadster in the Minnesota State Fair in honor of her grandfather Marcus Schnell. She grew up in Bloomington MN where she excelled in softball eventually in an amateur world championship winning softball team as the teams left outfielder and home-run hitter winning all-star several times. She later took her expertise to form an all-airline team working for Republic and later Northwest Airlines. She proved to be a wonderful coach and mentor to many over the years. She enjoyed a fruitful 20+ year career in the airlines climbing the corporate ladder and winning awards throughout many high profile positions and partnerships with international airlines including KLM and China Air. She had numerous coworkers who became lifelong friends until she retired in 2006. She pursued amateur boxing as well and was a second for the WWBA champion. She was also a talented golfer and built her dream home in the Phoenix area where she lived out the rest of her years doing what she loved. Our dearly beloved sister was preceded in death by her cherished pet Peanut, her brothers Thomas and Michael, her mother Donna and father Charles, and her grandparents Markus and Hjordis (Ingberg) Schnell. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Byrne-Barrantes of Poulsbo WA, brothers Patrick Byrne of Port Angeles WA, Robert Byrne of North Bend WA, and several nieces and nephews; Roger Galles, Cherina Dunkin, Lisa Byrne, Nicole Byrne, Jason Byrne, Casey Byrne, Erin Paul, Ashley Byrne, Nicholas Barrantes, Emily (Barrantes) Williams, and Bryson Byrne. She also had 18 grand nieces and nephews and 1 great-grandnephew. Mary was incredibly proud of her family and a dutiful daughter sharing her home with her mother for her last 10 years of her life in Laveen AZ until 2017. Celebration of Life services will be private.