Alpena County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alpena by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alpena A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR ALPENA COUNTY At 420 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cathro to near Spratt to near Ossineke Township, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cathro, Lakewood, Alpena and Ossineke. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Alpena, MI
Alpena County, MI
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Wind Gust#16 20 00
