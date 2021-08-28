Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Franklin County through 445 PM EDT At 418 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Greencastle, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Greencastle, Wayne Heights, Rouzerville, Marion, Claylick, Maugansville, State Line, Middleburg, Quincy, Williamson, Upton and Warrenton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Franklin County, PA
City
Greencastle, PA
City
Middleburg, PA
City
Waynesboro, PA
City
Franklin, PA
City
Franklin Township, PA
City
Marion, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#16 45 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
South Bend, INABC News

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who made history as the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate, and husband Chasten Buttigieg are officially fathers -- twice over. After announcing last month that the two were expanding their family, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy