Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Franklin County through 445 PM EDT At 418 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Greencastle, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Greencastle, Wayne Heights, Rouzerville, Marion, Claylick, Maugansville, State Line, Middleburg, Quincy, Williamson, Upton and Warrenton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH