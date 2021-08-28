Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 14:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Moody County in east central South Dakota Southern Lake County in east central South Dakota Northwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Miner County in east central South Dakota Northeastern McCook County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 320 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Salem, or 13 miles southwest of Lake Herman State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orland around 330 PM CDT. Wentworth and Chester around 345 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, SD
County
Moody County, SD
County
Miner County, SD
County
Mccook County, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
County
Minnehaha County, SD
City
Salem, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
South Bend, INABC News

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who made history as the first openly gay Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate, and husband Chasten Buttigieg are officially fathers -- twice over. After announcing last month that the two were expanding their family, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy