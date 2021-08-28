Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Moody County in east central South Dakota Southern Lake County in east central South Dakota Northwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Miner County in east central South Dakota Northeastern McCook County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 320 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Salem, or 13 miles southwest of Lake Herman State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Orland around 330 PM CDT. Wentworth and Chester around 345 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH