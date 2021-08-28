Cancel
Washington County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Washington County in north central Maryland * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, or near Hagerstown, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Municipal Stadium, Robinwood, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Paramount-Long Meadow, Wilson-Conococheague, Williamsport, Long Meadow, Saint James, Halfway, Maugansville, Cavetown, Funkstown, Fairplay, Leitersburg, Chewsville, Ringgold, Middleburg, Warrenton and Bridgeport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

