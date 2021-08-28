Browns Vs. Falcons – Why Am I Watching?

On Sunday night, August 29, the Browns travel to Atlanta to play pre-season game number three. Why am I watching? Friday, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Baker Mayfield will start along with some “select starters.” In Stefanski I trust. If Mayfield is playing, then the “select starters” will include the number one offensive line with the exception of center J.C. Tretter. He’s more important for the season opener to risk injury. Stefanski isn’t going to play Mayfield behind a backup offensive line. Hopefully, it will only be for a series or two. When asked which other starters will play, Stefanski said, “you’ll have to watch.” Okay, I will. So which other players am I interested in watching Sunday night?