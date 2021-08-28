Cancel
Presque Isle County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Presque Isle by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Presque Isle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY At 418 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Rogers City to Thompsons Harbor State Park to near Long Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Presque Isle Light and Presque Isle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

