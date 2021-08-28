Severe Weather Statement issued for Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Halifax; Pittsylvania THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PITTSYLVANIA AND NORTHWESTERN HALIFAX COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.