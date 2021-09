Josh Allen walked out onto the field yesterday for his first live game, Preseason albeit but the first game since the AFC Championship game lost. Did I expect some rust? Yes, it was the common sense thing to believe but looking at the Bills offense with Josh Allen at the helm and I can truly say JA17 looked ready to go. But what I noticed from the players, coaches and fans is the understanding that something special is occurring in Western NY. Did anyone else feel the excitement? Let me list some of the exciting things I have noticed from yesterday.