Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Cirelli's day with the Stanley Cup

NHL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cup made stops at a local rink, a private banquet hall and a downtown Toronto bar. The Stanley Cup tour continues through Ontario. After visiting Tampa Bay Lightning CEO Steve Griggs and former players Carter Verhaeghe, Mitchell Stephens and Barclay Goodrow in the province earlier in the week, the Cup traveled to the Toronto suburb of Woodbridge to spend the day with Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, who notched five goals and 12 points during the 2021 Playoffs to help the Bolts secure a second-straight championship.

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Peter Deboer
Person
Julien Brisebois
Person
Alex Killorn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Bolts#Clearview Industries#Tampa Bay#Tampabaylightning Com#Nfl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Cleveland Browns#Green Bay Packers#New England Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLthetampabay100.com

Alex Killorn trolls Canadiens with Bell Centre Stanley Cup photo bomb

When a team wins hockey’s Stanley Cup, each player gets one day with the treasured goblet to do whatever they choose. Alex Killorn of the Tampa Bay Lightning spoke of his experience with writer Bryan Burns on the team’s website. He received the key to his home town of Beaconsfield,...
HockeyNHL

Lightning, Amalie Arena to host part-time job fair

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning and AMALIE Arena will be holding a part-time job fair on Tuesday, September 7 from 4 - 7 p.m. on the Promenade Level of the arena. The fair is being held to fill positions for AMALIE Arena events and Lightning hockey games. The...
NHLNHL

Bolts announce details for 'Lightning Launch Weekend'

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning will host 'Lightning Launch Weekend', presented by Florida Blue, from Friday, September 17 through Sunday, September 19 at AMALIE Arena and Tampa Theatre. The weekend will kick off with Bolts Brew Fest on Friday night at AMALIE Arena, feature a Lightning prospect showcase game on Saturday, and a premiere for NHL Studios Lightning championship DVD, and conclude on Sunday with a public skate and trivia night.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bergeron Leads; Bruins Weddings; Chara And Crosby?

The ‘Shut Up and Play’ crowd trolls Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. The Boston Bruins hope to be sounding the goal horn at TD Garden on October 16 but lately they’ve been ringing wedding bells. Could Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara end up...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders somehow only eighth best odds to win 2022 Stanley Cup

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 07: The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game Five to win the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on July 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Going into the 2021-22 NHL season, the New...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Lightning’s 3 Worst Contracts for the 2021-22 Season

When it comes to discussing what a player is worth in the NHL, there is no one definition of what a ‘bad’ contract is, since that can vary wildly from team to team depending on what their expectations are for the near future. If a team is up against the cap and competing for a Stanley Cup, for example, a “bad” contract may simply be a player who is being paid a relatively small amount above their current production, or for a bit longer than their production will likely stay elite.
NHLNHL

Paquette takes Stanley Cup to Canada's tallest lighthouse

Veteran forward, now with Canadiens, gets his belated day with trophy. The Greatest Trophy in All of Sports headed to the tallest lighthouse in all of Canada. Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette, who played 61 games for the 2019-20 Tampa Bay Lightning, got his day with the Cup to Cap-des-Rosiers Lighthouse in his hometown of Gaspe, Quebec.
NHLcommunityadvocate.com

St. Mark’s hockey trio brought Stanley Cups and gold medals to region

SOUTHBOROUGH/HUDSON – A chance conversation at a Hudson bar in the early 1970s led a dad to start his young son in hockey. Little did anyone know at the time, but that encounter was a veritable passing of the torch from one former Olympian and NHL player to a future one.
NHLSportsnet.ca

NHL Trade Tree: How trading Samsonov led to a Stanley Cup for Bruins

In the latest NHL Trade Tree, Steve Dangle breaks down how what looked like an insignificant deal at the 2006 trade deadline led to a Stanley Cup victory and an embarrassment of riches for the Boston Bruins. Watch the video in full below, subscribe to Sportsnet's YouTube page and hit...
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning Round: Let’s rank the foods the Bolts have put in the Stanley Cup so far

Yes, we’ve hit that point of the summer. Trust me, there isn’t much news out there in regards to the Lightning or the league in general. With Julien BriseBois having wrapped up his summer to-do list, we shouldn’t expect much to come out in the next month or so before training camp opens. The downside of a stable hockey club - not much in the way of headlines.
NHLYardbarker

Auston Matthews Predicts Maple Leafs’ Stanley Cup Success

It will be a different Toronto Maple Leafs’ team that takes the ice in 2021-22 than left the ice in disappointment after blowing a 3-1 game lead in the first playoff series to lose to the Montreal Canadiens. First this season’s version of the Maple Leafs have added a few new players and lost a few regulars from previous seasons.
NHLuscho.com

Stanley Cup winners Orpik, Stevens named to Boston College athletic hall of fame class of 2021

Boston College alumni Brooks Orpik and Kevin Stevens have been selected to the Boston College Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame for the fall of 2021. Orpik left his mark on the team and in the NHL as a shutdown defenseman. He was an integral part of the Eagles’ 2001 national championship team and also helped lead BC to a pair of Hockey East playoff titles in 1999 and 2001. Orpik played in 119 games across three seasons for the Eagles and amassed 39 career assists.
NHLNHL

Verhaeghe takes Stanley Cup around native Toronto, visits Fire Service

Panthers forward won championship with Lightning in 2020, takes trophy home. Carter Verhaeghe spent the day hanging around his old neighborhood with family, friends and the Stanley Cup. The Florida Panthers forward, who spent the 2019-20 season with the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, got his day with the...
NHLNHL

Lightning goalie coach enjoys lobsters from Stanley Cup

In Moncton, New Brunswick, Jean opts for big seafood meal. Frantz Jean's gathering had the inside of the Stanley Cup seeing red. The longtime Tampa Bay Lightning goalie coach filled the trophy with lobsters during a gathering with family and friends this week. Jean had what appeared to be at...
NHLNHL

Dickinson agrees to three-year entry-level contract

The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Tanner Dickinson to a three-year entry-level contract. Dickinson, 19, was selected by the Blues in the fourth round (No. 119 overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Perrysburg, Ohio native played in three games with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets last season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy