Cirelli's day with the Stanley Cup

When it comes to discussing what a player is worth in the NHL, there is no one definition of what a ‘bad’ contract is, since that can vary wildly from team to team depending on what their expectations are for the near future. If a team is up against the cap and competing for a Stanley Cup, for example, a “bad” contract may simply be a player who is being paid a relatively small amount above their current production, or for a bit longer than their production will likely stay elite.