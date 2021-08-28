Cirelli's day with the Stanley Cup
The Cup made stops at a local rink, a private banquet hall and a downtown Toronto bar. The Stanley Cup tour continues through Ontario. After visiting Tampa Bay Lightning CEO Steve Griggs and former players Carter Verhaeghe, Mitchell Stephens and Barclay Goodrow in the province earlier in the week, the Cup traveled to the Toronto suburb of Woodbridge to spend the day with Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, who notched five goals and 12 points during the 2021 Playoffs to help the Bolts secure a second-straight championship.www.nhl.com
