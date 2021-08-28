Vaccination, COVID testing sites will close in Central, South Mississippi as Hurricane Ida looms

Mississippi — Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday and the Mississippi State Department of Health is already preparing for the powerful storm to work its way North.

Vaccination and COVID-19 testing sites in Central and South Mississippi will close on Monday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Aug. 31 in preparation for the storm, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Further cancellations could be on the horizon as well, depending on weather conditions, MSDH said.

The state health department hopes to resume online vaccination and COVID-19 test scheduling on Thursday, weather permitting.

©2021 Cox Media Group