Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer reports for the week

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) attended in-service training at Camp Ripley. Several long-term fish and deer investigations were also worked on. CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester #1) primarily worked angling and boat and water safety enforcement. Time was also spent investigating a complaint of attempted illegal turtle sales and continuing an investigation where an individual planted agricultural crops in a WMA without permission.

