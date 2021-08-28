Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Caldor fire: Containment grows to 19% as firefighters keep it west of Lake Tahoe

By Fiona Kelliher, Julia Prodis Sulek, The Mercury News
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Firefighters overnight slowed the march of the Caldor fire as it inched toward the Lake Tahoe Basin Saturday morning, taking advantage of favorable weather conditions, but still stymied by rough terrain. Containment grew to 19% overnight, up from 12% on Friday, “a pretty significant jump for us,” Cal Fire Cpt. Keith Wade said Saturday morning, and remained about a ...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caldor#Lake Tahoe#Weather#South Lake#Containment#Cal Fire Cpt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.
NFLNBC News

David Patten, former Patriots wide receiver, killed in motorcycle crash

Long-time NFL wide receiver David Patten, a member of three Super Bowl winning teams with the New England Patriots, was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash in his native South Carolina, officials said. He was 47. Patten was riding a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with a Chevrolet sedan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy