Illinois Fighting Illini QB Brandon Peters exits season opener with injury to left shoulder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinoisstarting quarterback Brandon Peters departed Saturday's season-opening 30-22 win overNebraskalate in the first quarter with a left shoulder injury. Peters, a sixth-year senior, remained down after being sacked by Nebraska's Deontre Thomas on Illinois' final series of the opening quarter. He immediately went into Illinois' injury tent, and then left the field. He appeared on the sideline in the second half with his left (non-throwing) arm in a sling.