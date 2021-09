Days after Matthew Mindler was found dead nearby his college campus, the former child actor’s mother is addressing the confirmation he died by suicide. According to TMZ on Monday, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office announced that Mindler had passed away by suicide at just 19 years old, but the specific cause of death is still pending toxicology results. The Our Idiot Brother alum, who starred in the popular movie alongside Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, and Zooey Deschanel, had been reported missing for a few days and was discovered dead nearby Millersville University in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Now opening up about this sad update, the child actor’s mother Monica is reflecting on her son’s last days.