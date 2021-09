The progression of the Glenn volleyball program is going to plan. Still fairly young in only their sixth season of varsity play and just fourth in Class 5A, the Grizzlies seemed poised to make a run at their first winning season and contend for a playoff spot after picking up their 11th win of the year Aug. 24 with a 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 victory over a solid Connally squad at Connally High School.