Hyundai to Announce a Hydrogen Sports Car
Mark September 7 on the calendar to witness Hyundai’s “Hydrogen Wave” announcement. Hyundai released a few videos depicting cars under the guise of being hydrogen-powered earlier this week, revealing some interesting details. However, where does hydrogen fit in the fight to save the planet? Are hydrogen-powered cars more or less viable than electric cars? There are many factors to consider before pulling the trigger on buying a hydrogen car, but before all of that, is Hyundai even up to the task?www.motorbiscuit.com
