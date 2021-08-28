Cancel
NFL

Gardner Minshew Traded to Philadelphia Eagles

By Dylan Hargis
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2022 6th round pick. That pick can convert to a 2022 5th round pick if Minshew plays 50 percent of snaps in just three games this upcoming season. Minshew voiced his frustration about being a backup behind Trevor Lawrence in the preseason and now he won’t be. The plan in Philadelphia is to still start Jalen Hurts, but at the very least the Eagles seem to want depth behind the young quarterback.

