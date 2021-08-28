Cancel
Pandemic Causes a Surge of Depression and Anxiety

By Sage Edwards
organiclifestylemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch shows that depression and anxiety in youth doubled from pre-pandemic levels. As many as one in four adolescents are experienced elevated levels of depression, while one in five adolescents are experiencing elevated levels of anxiety. The study showed that the impact only worsened as the months went on. The...

#Depression#Anxiety#Pandemic#The Us
Related
