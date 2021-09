Primož Roglič said there is "no risk, no glory" after he attacked on the final climb of stage 10 in the Vuelta a España, before crashing on the following descent. Jumbo-Visma's team leader Roglič went on the attack with around 13km to go, leaving all of his rivals behind, but he crashed on a dusty corner after taking too much speed into it, this saw him get caught by the chasing trio of Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and the Movistar duo of Enric Mas and Miguel Ángel López.