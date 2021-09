Heading into the summer, the Philadelphia Eagles looked absolutely flush with talent at the running back position. From homegrown draftees like Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell, to waiver wire claims Kerryon Johnson and Jason Huntley, practice squad signees like Boston Scott, and Jordan Howard, who was initially traded for and then later signed as a mid-season free agent one season later, many openly questioned how the team would maintain their sheer volume of talent, with four, maybe even five running backs looking destined for the initial 53 man roster.