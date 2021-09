We are seeing an uptick in vaccination following full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from Food and Drug Administration. Since the approval, the U.S. saw a 17% increase when it comes to administering the first dose. However, there is some grim news as well - it seems like we might be facing yet another variant strain of Covid-19, called the "Mu" variant. Dr. Joseph Sellers, President of the Medical Society of the State of New York and pediatrician at the Bassett Medical Group, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss more.