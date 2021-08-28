Cancel
PS5 Restocks Just Got Cheaper For Some

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of the PS5 has just been cut. What's the catch? Well, unfortunately, the price of the PS5 hasn't been cut for everyone. If you manage to somehow buy a PS5 through a PS5 restock -- a task that has been just as impossible in 2021 as it was in 2020 -- you will still pay $400 or $500, plus tax, in the United States. However, if you're in Brazil, you will no longer be paying as much for the latest Sony console. The price cut in the South American country isn't huge, and it's not because Sony is feeling charitable, but it's good news for PlayStation gamers in the home of Thiago Silva.

