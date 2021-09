MONROE COUNTY, MI – Two men were arrested Sunday night after a homeowner spotted one of the men under his car trying to steal a part of its exhaust system to sell for scrap. Police were called at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, to a home in the 1000 block of Sterns Road in Bedford Township for a report of a homeowner spotting man under his car attempting to cut off its catalytic converter, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.