With the addition of Tacko Fall, it seems everything is falling into place for the Cleveland Cavaliers. With that lame joke aside, the Cavaliers have made big moves, quite literally, in the offseason. Aside from getting the 7’4″ Fall after he was released by the Boston Celtics, the Wine & Gold also acquired the 6’9″ Lauri Markannen in a three-way trade. The Cavaliers also drafted the 6’9″ Evan Mobley as the third overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.