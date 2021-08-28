Justin Haley secures Playoff spot with win at Daytona

The longtime girlfriend of Denny Hamlin did not hold back on social media as she revealed some shocking news to the NASCAR world. It has certainly been an up-and-down year for Denny Hamlin. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing did not win a race all season long. That is just the third time he’s gone winless during a NASCAR Cup Series season in his 16-year career. Despite all of that, however, Hamlin still performed well enough this year to get himself into the Cup Series playoffs on points.