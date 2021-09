Police went to Speedway at 2:39 a.m. Aug. 22 for a stolen car. The victim said he was driving for a ride-sharing service and stopped at Speedway to get a coffee and lottery ticket. He checked his car as he was buying the lottery ticket. It was still in the parking lot. When he looked up a second time, it was gone. He ran outside and saw his car heading east on Bagley Road and turning onto the I-71 ramp. He told police he left his car, which he owns, running with the keys in the ignition when he went inside the store. He had a navigational system, new radio, cell phone, tablet and speakers in the car. An officer planned to view video surveillance for the suspect’s description. The victim was transported back to his west side Cleveland home.