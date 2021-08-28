This week in history Aug. 27, 1921: Rain threatens hay crop; car thief captured
The ranchmen of the Blue River valley are in uncommonly bad luck this year. It is well know, of course, that a rainy season almost every year compels those ranchmen to do judicious and fast work in getting in their hay and grain crops; but never within the memory of any of them have downpours of rain been so persistent and heavy as they have this year during what should be the haying season.www.summitdaily.com
