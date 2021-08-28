Cancel
Summit County, CO

This week in history Aug. 27, 1921: Rain threatens hay crop; car thief captured

By Staff report
Summit Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ranchmen of the Blue River valley are in uncommonly bad luck this year. It is well know, of course, that a rainy season almost every year compels those ranchmen to do judicious and fast work in getting in their hay and grain crops; but never within the memory of any of them have downpours of rain been so persistent and heavy as they have this year during what should be the haying season.

www.summitdaily.com

#Automobile#Hay#Car Thief#Crops#Hupmobile#Leadville Herald#Democrat#Journal
